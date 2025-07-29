Akhtar: NCP will not sign July Charter unless it is based on fundamental reforms

National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain has said his party will not sign the July Charter unless it is based on fundamental reforms.

He made the statement while briefing journalists on Tuesday, following the 21st day of the second phase of the National Consensus Commission’s dialogue with political parties, held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Akhtar said the charter must be given legal validity so that future governments cannot deviate from its core principles.

He also noted that the majority of political parties have reached consensus on the caretaker government system, while a few parties, including the BNP, have expressed dissent.

Akhtar said his party disagrees with the draft provision stating that the July Charter should be implemented within two years.

He argued that it is a long-term process and that further scrutiny and analysis are required.

Regarding the caretaker government system, Akhtar further said that a five-member selection committee has been proposed, that would consist of the prime minister, the leader of the opposition, the speaker, the deputy speaker, and one representative from other opposition parties.

"If the committee fails to reach a decision, two more members from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will be added, forming a seven-member committee. However, the two judges will not be allowed to make proposals, only to cast votes.

"If no consensus is reached, even then, the ranking system will be used to select the most acceptable candidate. Many parties agree with this process.'

However, he said, the BNP is not in agreement. "They believe the matter should ultimately be resolved in parliament."

Akhtar urged the BNP to reconsider its stance on this issue.