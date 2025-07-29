NCP seeks legal framework for July Charter ahead of election

The National Citizen Party (NCP) on Tuesday demanded that the implementation of the July Charter be given a legal foundation before the next parliamentary election.

“We have clearly said that the implementation of the consensus points reached in the dialogue must be ensured through a legal framework before the election, and the next parliament election must be held based on that,” NCP Joint Convener Javed Rasin told a press briefing during the lunch break of the 21st session of the second-round reform dialogue between the National Consensus Commission and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

The NCP leader said his party has already conveyed this position verbally to the NCC and will submit it in writing, if needed.

Javed said that although the commission had earlier spoken of six decision-making methods, it released the draft charter suddenly without consulting on those methods. “This is not a proper approach,” he said.

“We strongly oppose this. There has not even been a discussion about the procedures of decision-making. Releasing a draft without that is unacceptable to us,” he added.

On the caretaker government issue, he said several days of dialogue have focused on the ranked choice voting method to select the chief of the caretaker government.

Under the latest proposal, two additional members from the judiciary would be added to form a seven-member committee that will cast votes in the ranked choice system. “We support this proposal. Almost all political parties agree with it except the BNP and a few of its allies,” he said.

The NCP leader said his party has stressed the need for implementing fundamental reforms that are essential to dismantle what he described as the existing fascist structure. “If these reforms are not implemented, the NCP will hold internal discussions on whether to sign the July Charter,” he added.