Taher: July Charter draft not only disappointing but also dangerous

Jamaat will soon submit a draft of its own, as the current draft of the July Charter is completely incomplete, says Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher 

Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher speaking to the reporters. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 04:51 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher has said that the draft of the July Charter is not only disappointing but also dangerous, as there is no clear guideline on how the decisions will be implemented.

He made the remarks on Tuesday while briefing reporters during the midday session of the 21st day of the second phase of the National Consensus Commission’s talks with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Taher said they will soon submit a draft of their own, as the draft of the July Charter is completely incomplete.

He also presented his party's perspective on the caretaker government issue.

Taher said the commission itself has acknowledged various inconsistencies in the draft and has assured that it will make amendments.

He added that the consensus decisions in the July Charter must be given a legal basis. "Otherwise, they must be implemented through a public vote or an ordinance."

Regarding the caretaker government issue, Taher said there is no disagreement among parties over the concept, though there are procedural differences.

According to the proposal, the five-member appointment committee would include the prime minister, the leader of the opposition, the speaker, the deputy speaker, and the second-largest opposition party leader in parliament.

“It is best if decisions are made unanimously at first. If that is not possible, two judges must be added to the five-member committee. In that case, one-fourth of the members must agree on a decision. If consensus is still not reached, then the ranking system must be followed. However, the BNP did not accept this. They wanted the final decision to be made in parliament. We have said the decision must be made here,” Taher stated.

Topics:

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiNational Consensus Commission
