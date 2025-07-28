Monday, July 28, 2025

Fakhrul: Tarique working to reshape Bangladesh through collective efforts

Fakhrul reiterated BNP's support for reforms, but noted a lack of progress

File image of Mirza Fakhrul. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 02:31 PM

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is working to reshape Bangladesh through unity and collective efforts, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday.

"Tarique Rahman is trying to figure out how Bangladesh can be rebuilt. He envisions a new Bangladesh by uniting everyone," said Fakhrul, speaking at the inauguration of a graffiti art exhibition by Jubo Dal in front of the National Museum in the capital.

Fakhrul said: "The entire nation took to the streets during the 2024 July uprising. A total of 79 Jubo Dal and 142 Chhatra Dal members were martyred. Their sacrifices must be recognized. White must be called white, and black must be called black."

He emphasized that the uprising was not limited to political parties or organizations. 

Children, youth, and the elderly all participated in the movement. The ouster of the autocrat Sheikh Hasina government was made possible by the people's united efforts, he added.

Fakhrul, however, reiterated the BNP's support for reforms, but noted a lack of progress. 

