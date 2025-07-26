Saturday, July 26, 2025

Hefazat leaders meet Yunus, seek compensation for Shapla Chattar victims

Hefazat leaders talked about taking necessary steps to initiate investigation into the attack on Hefazat’s rally on May 5, 2013 through United Nations

Leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh met Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Saturday. Photo: UNB
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 09:11 PM

Leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh met Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Saturday and discussed various issues, including appropriate compensation for those affected by the Shapla Chattar incident that took place 12 years ago.

The meeting was held at the state guesthouse Jamuna in the evening, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

During the meeting, they discussed the need for fair compensation for those affected by the Shapla Chattar incident, and the importance of collecting and preserving all related information and evidence.

They also talked about taking the necessary steps to initiate an investigation into the attack on Hefazat’s rally on May 5, 2013 through the United Nations.

Besides, the meeting reviewed the progress in withdrawing false cases filed against Hefazat leaders, activists and Islamic scholars during the fascist regime.

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and Industry Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan were present at the meeting.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusHefazat-e-Islam BangladeshAdilur Rahman KhanAFM Khalid HossainMuhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan
