Nahid: Mujibism still trying to regain ground

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has remarked that "Mujibism" is once again attempting to re-emerge in the country.

He made the comment while addressing a street rally organized by the NCP at Alfat Square in Sunamganj on Friday afternoon, where he was present as the chief guest.

He said: “On August 5, the people of Bangladesh gave their verdict against Mujibism. The people expelled them from the country. No one will fall into their (Awami League’s) trap again. Politics of thuggery is being revived in localities. Mujibism is being rehabilitated and along with it, the politics of extortion and land grabbing are returning. We must resist such politics.”

Nahid continued: “We live in a country where buses have no fitness, planes have no fitness, people have no fitness — even the state itself lacks fitness. Sheikh Hasina imposed upon us a dysfunctional state. The NCP does not want to keep this country in a state of dysfunction. Together with the force of July, we are committed to bringing change.”

The NCP convener also mentioned: “We want to make it clear that Mujibism cannot be tackled only through legal means. A strong social and cultural resistance must also be built against it. Mujibism does not mean Mujib the person; it means fascism. Mujibism represents 50 years of divisive politics.

"It stands for enforced disappearances, killings, rape and violations of human rights. Mujibism is the killer of democracy. It symbolizes the establishment of one-party rule."