Friday, July 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Nahid: Mujibism still trying to regain ground

'Mujibism is the killer of democracy'

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), speaks as the chief guest at a street rally organized by the NCP at Alfat Square in Sunamganj Municipality on Friday afternoon, July 25, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 05:46 PM

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has remarked that "Mujibism" is once again attempting to re-emerge in the country.

He made the comment while addressing a street rally organized by the NCP at Alfat Square in Sunamganj on Friday afternoon, where he was present as the chief guest.

He said: “On August 5, the people of Bangladesh gave their verdict against Mujibism. The people expelled them from the country. No one will fall into their (Awami League’s) trap again. Politics of thuggery is being revived in localities. Mujibism is being rehabilitated and along with it, the politics of extortion and land grabbing are returning. We must resist such politics.”

Nahid continued: “We live in a country where buses have no fitness, planes have no fitness, people have no fitness — even the state itself lacks fitness. Sheikh Hasina imposed upon us a dysfunctional state. The NCP does not want to keep this country in a state of dysfunction. Together with the force of July, we are committed to bringing change.”

The NCP convener also mentioned: “We want to make it clear that Mujibism cannot be tackled only through legal means. A strong social and cultural resistance must also be built against it. Mujibism does not mean Mujib the person; it means fascism. Mujibism represents 50 years of divisive politics.

"It stands for enforced disappearances, killings, rape and violations of human rights. Mujibism is the killer of democracy. It symbolizes the establishment of one-party rule."

Topics:

Awami League (AL)Nahid IslamNational Citizen Party
Read More

NCC struggles to reach consensus on key reform issues

Probe commission formed over Gopalganj violence

Hasnat Abdullah: AL reorganizing over Milestone tragedy

Asif: No party symbols in local polls

Talks with CA: Parties push for stronger security, neutrality, and election timeline

Viral photo sparks debate: Did NCP leaders receive special treatment at Jamuna?

Latest News

British Council conducts cultural heritage protection training

Shipping adviser: Chittagong port to increase tariff by 30%

164 dengue patients hospitalized in 24hrs

4 Islamic parties decide to strengthen unity

NBR mulls policy shift on duty-free cars imported by ex-MPs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x