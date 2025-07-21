Monday, July 21, 2025

NCP mourns causalities in aircraft crash

Party’s Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adeeb urged the government to ensure treatment for the injured and support for victims’ families

The National Citizen Party (NCP) on Monday, July 21, 2025 expressed deep shock and sorrow at causalities in the crash of a training fighter jet of the Bangladesh Air Force on Milestone School and College in the capitals, Uttara Diabari. Photo: BSS
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 10:20 PM

The National Citizen Party (NCP) on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at causalities in the crash of a training fighter jet of the Bangladesh Air Force on Milestone School and College in the capitals, Uttara Diabari.

The party's Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adeeb urged the government to ensure proper treatment of the injured and provide proper assistance to the families of the deceased.

On behalf of the NCP, he prayed for the eternal peace of the souls of the deceased and called for necessary measures to be taken to avert such accidents in future.

National Citizen PartyMilestone College Plane Crash
