NCP mourns causalities in aircraft crash

The National Citizen Party (NCP) on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at causalities in the crash of a training fighter jet of the Bangladesh Air Force on Milestone School and College in the capitals, Uttara Diabari.

The party's Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adeeb urged the government to ensure proper treatment of the injured and provide proper assistance to the families of the deceased.

On behalf of the NCP, he prayed for the eternal peace of the souls of the deceased and called for necessary measures to be taken to avert such accidents in future.