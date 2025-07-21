Monday, July 21, 2025

NCC begins reform talks with political parties

Key state reforms, including the PM’s multiple roles, will be discussed in the 16th dialogue session

Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 01:03 PM

The 16th day of second-round reform talks between the National Consensus Commission (NCC) and the political parties began on Monday morning to discuss several constitutional issues.

The discussion began at around 11:15am at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital with Commission Vice Chair Prof Ali Riaz presiding.

Several key reform issues, including the fundamental principles of the State and the Prime Minister holding multiple posts, are scheduled for discussions in the 16th session of the second-round dialogue.

Some 30 political parties are taking part in the talks to present their respective positions on the proposed reforms.

The Consensus Commission aims to finalize a unified stance on key reform proposals by July 31 after completing discussions on nearly 20 major constitutional issues during the ongoing second-round dialogue.

On June 2, Chief Adviser and Commission Chairman Prof Muhammad Yunus inaugurated the second round of dialogue.

Formed on February 15, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, the Commission was tasked with forging a unified national stance on crucial state reforms.

The Commission held its first round of talks between March 20 and May 19 last engaging with 33 political parties and alliances.

