Sarjis apologizes for remarks on CHT

Sarjis Alam, chief organizer for the northern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has expressed regret for his remarks about the Chittagong Hill Tracts, saying that the party stands in solidarity with the people of the region and is open to correcting any mistakes.

He made the comment during a rally in Rangamati on Sunday, after concluding a march that started from the Shilpakala Academy at 1pm and ended at the Banrupa intersection.

Sarjis said that whenever someone within the state structure or bureaucracy commits wrongdoing, they are often transferred to the northern or hill regions as a form of punishment.

He questioned why the people of these areas should be burdened with corrupt officials, noting that such “punishment postings” do not amount to genuine accountability.

He also said: “If we make any mistake, we will correct it. In politics, there can be clashes of words. But setting fire to the stage or tearing banners in protest cannot be considered a political character—this is a fascist trait.”

He further added: “Senior politicians often threaten to cast us into the sea—we have nothing to learn from them. In the Bangladesh of the future, we want politics of harmony.”

Notably, on July 3, during the “July March” in Panchagarh, Sarjis referred to Bandarban as a place where extortionists and corrupt officials are sent as punishment.

The statement sparked strong reactions from many in the hill tracts.