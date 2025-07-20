Sunday, July 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Sarjis apologizes for remarks on CHT

On July 3, Sarjis Alam referred to Bandarban as a place where extortionists and corrupt officials are sent as punishment

National Citizen Party leaders hold a rally in Rangamati, where Northern Region Chief Organizer Sarjis Alam clarifies his earlier remarks about the hill tracts and expresses solidarity with the local people on Sunday, July 20, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 06:29 PM

Sarjis Alam, chief organizer for the northern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has expressed regret for his remarks about the Chittagong Hill Tracts, saying that the party stands in solidarity with the people of the region and is open to correcting any mistakes.

He made the comment during a rally in Rangamati on Sunday, after concluding a march that started from the Shilpakala Academy at 1pm and ended at the Banrupa intersection.

Sarjis said that whenever someone within the state structure or bureaucracy commits wrongdoing, they are often transferred to the northern or hill regions as a form of punishment.

He questioned why the people of these areas should be burdened with corrupt officials, noting that such “punishment postings” do not amount to genuine accountability.

He also said: “If we make any mistake, we will correct it. In politics, there can be clashes of words. But setting fire to the stage or tearing banners in protest cannot be considered a political character—this is a fascist trait.”

He further added: “Senior politicians often threaten to cast us into the sea—we have nothing to learn from them. In the Bangladesh of the future, we want politics of harmony.”

Notably, on July 3, during the “July March” in Panchagarh, Sarjis referred to Bandarban as a place where extortionists and corrupt officials are sent as punishment.

The statement sparked strong reactions from many in the hill tracts.

Topics:

RangamatiPanchagarhSarjis AlamNational Citizen Party
Read More

Gopalganj still tense

Nahid: New constitution needed to protect everyone's rights

Unidentified AL men accused in murder cases over deadly Gopalganj clashes

HC disposes of contempt plea against Sarjis with observation

Sarjis declared unwelcome in Bandarban over ‘punishment posting’ comment

Dog squad deployed for hotel sweep ahead of NCP leaders’ stay

Latest News

Madrasa teacher beaten to death in Satkhira, attacker lynched by mob

Thousands in Morocco call for end to Gaza war

England to host next three WTC finals

Shishu Hospital board cancels appointment of 65 doctors

Pacquiao held to draw by Barrios in world title return

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x