Nahid Islam: We will rebuild Bangladesh

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam said Bangladesh is home to many ethnic communities, but the constitution has failed to grant equal recognition to all.

He claimed that Mujibism has maintained divisions in various ways and asserted that Bangladesh would be rebuilt through the “Bangladesh Path.”

Nahid Islam made these comments as the chief guest while addressing a rally highlighting the slogan “July March to Rebuild the Nation,” where top leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) arrived in Bandarban for the first time on Saturday. The rally was held in the Sonali Bank area of the district town after 8:30pm.

The event was chaired by Md Shahidur Rahman Sohel, chief coordinator of the NCP’s Bandarban district unit.

NCP’s Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary also spoke at the gathering. He emphasized the need for a new constitution and pointed to problems in Bandarban’s education and healthcare sectors.

He criticized political parties for favouring their own cadres while ordinary people remained deprived.

NCP’s Southern Region Chief Organizer Hasnat Abdullah said: “After 1972, ethnic communities were denied recognition and were instead forced to adopt a Bengali identity.”

He alleged there were conspiracies to destabilize the hill region and said that national unity is essential for rebuilding the country.

He called for ending ethnic divisions and establishing dignity for all, and demanded that those who looted national resources be brought to justice.

Among those present as special guests were Senior Joint Convenor Samanta Sharmin, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, Joint Secretary Nahida Sarwar Niva, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Coordinator in Chittagong Khan Talat Mahmud Rafi, and Regional Supervisor and Joint Chief Organizer Iman Syed.

Md Shahidur Rahman Sohel said the visit of national NCP leaders would strengthen the party’s presence in Bandarban.

Meanwhile, hundreds of leaders and activists from all seven upazilas of the district joined the rally with banners and festoons. Strict security measures were enforced throughout the district town to avoid any untoward incidents during the program.

Earlier, following a remark made by NCP leader Nasiruddin Patwary about BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, Jubo Dal staged protest marches in Cox’s Bazar town and Chakaria.

In the wake of the protests, two scheduled NCP street rallies in Cox’s Bazar were cancelled.

At one stage, BNP activists also blocked the Cox’s Bazar–Chittagong highway.

The tension erupted on Saturday afternoon, during an NCP rally held at Cox’s Bazar Public Library ground, where Nasiruddin Patwary made a statement about Salahuddin.

Referring indirectly to Salahuddin Ahmed, he said: “Previously, Shamim Osman was the godfather of Narayanganj. Now we hear a new godfather has arrived in Cox’s Bazar — from Shillong.”

He further said: “There are reports of land grabs, extortion — the people of Cox’s Bazar will not tolerate this. Reform opponents will be resisted on the streets.”

The remarks angered local BNP leaders and activists, who vandalized the rally venue shortly after the NCP leaders left. BNP’s youth and student wings then brought out processions on several roads across Cox’s Bazar town.

Simultaneously, BNP’s student activists launched attacks on NCP’s street rally venues in Chakaria, Ramu, and Eidgaon upazila centres, escalating tensions throughout the Chakaria area.

The army was deployed in Chakaria to patrol the area, and the situation was brought under control with the intervention of the police and army.

Following the unrest, NCP central leaders were forced to cancel their planned march. No further rallies could be held elsewhere in Cox’s Bazar. For security reasons, the NCP leaders’ motorcade was escorted out of the district under army protection.