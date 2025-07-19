Sunday, July 20, 2025

Fakhrul visits Jamaat ameer at hospital

Jamaat's publicity wing in-charge, Ataur Rahman Sarker, told reporters that the Jamaat ameer's health condition is now normal

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visits Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman at Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhanmondi after the latter fell ill during a rally speech, on Saturday evening, July 19, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 11:18 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited the Ibn Sina Hospital to see Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman on Saturday evening.

Fakhrul went to the hospital in Dhanmondi at about 8:15pm on Saturday, BNP Media Cell member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed the matter.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman fell sick while delivering the closing speech of the national rally held at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka.

Later, he was taken to the hospital in Dhanmondi from there.

Upon receiving the news, Mirza Fakhrul left for the hospital to see his health condition.

Jamaat's publicity wing in-charge, Ataur Rahman Sarker, told reporters that the Jamaat ameer's health condition is now normal. 

BNPJamaat-e-IslamiMirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirBangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiDoctor Shafiqur Rahman
