Jamaat-e-Islami pledges transparency in Suhrawardy Udyan rally

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Saturday held its first-ever rally at Suhrawardy Udyan since independence, with party Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman pledging financial transparency and announcing a future political struggle against corruption.

The large-scale gathering, organized around a seven-point electoral demand, caused significant traffic congestion throughout Dhaka as supporters arrived from across the country. While some political parties attended, others chose not to participate.

Although Dr Shafiqur completed his speech, he collapsed during the address due to deteriorating health and old age. Party activists later stated that doctors had advised him against speaking.

First-ever Jamaat rally at Suhrawardy Udyan

This marked the first time since 1971 that Jamaat-e-Islami held a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, a departure from its previous use of venues such as the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque premises and the Purana Paltan intersection.

The party described the event as taking place under the most favorable political conditions since its founding, following what it called the “fall of fascism” in the country.

Suhrawardy Udyan holds immense historical significance as the site of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic March 7, 1971, speech and the surrender of the Pakistani Army after the Liberation War.

For a party that opposed the 1971 Liberation War, holding its largest-ever rally at this symbolic venue signals a significant shift in political strategy and a renewed assertion of its place in national politics.

When contacted, Ataur Rahman, publicity secretary of Dhaka city North Jamaat, confirmed to Dhaka Tribune that this was indeed the party’s first rally at Suhrawardy Udyan.

“Previously, some programs were held under the banner of the BNP-led alliance, and later Islami Chhatra Shibir organized a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan after August 5, 2024. But under the banner of Jamaat itself, this is the first-ever rally at Suhrawardy Udyan,” he confirmed.

Pledges against corruption

Speaking not only as Jamaat’s leader but also as a citizen of Bangladesh, Dr Shafiqur Rahman made several pledges should his party come to power.

“After the fall of fascism, Allah has granted us the opportunity to hold this gathering under extremely favorable conditions. Alhamdulillah,” he said, also paying tribute to “martyrs” such as Abu Sayed, who allegedly lost their lives in recent movements.

He announced that a second political struggle would now begin—this time against corruption. “One struggle has been fought against fascism. Another will be fought against corruption, Inshallah.”

Dr Shafiqur stated that if Jamaat forms a government, no member of parliament or minister would be allowed to receive government plots, use tax-free vehicles, or manage public funds personally. All officeholders would be required to submit transparent reports to the nation’s 180 million people after completing their duties.

“We will not take bribes. We will not commit corruption. We will not let others commit corruption. This is the Bangladesh we envision,” he proclaimed.

The Jamaat ameer emphasized that his political struggle is for the ordinary people—street cleaners, tea garden workers, rickshaw pullers, and farmers—not for the elite.

He called for justice for all killings, from the October 28, 2006 incident to the Shapla Chattar crackdown and what he described as the “2024 genocide.”

“The visible process of trial must begin. Until then, Bangladesh cannot move forward under the existing system,” he said, calling for a new Bangladesh based on a new constitution that would ensure security and justice for all.

Despite collapsing twice during his speech due to health issues, Dr Shafiqur insisted on continuing. He stated that his life and death were in Allah’s hands and refused to cut his speech short despite pressure from the organizers.

Traffic gridlock across the capital

The rally officially began at 2pm with a recitation from the Holy Quran, although cultural activities led by Saimum Shilpigosthi and presented by Saifullah Mansur had begun as early as 9:40am.

The arrival of thousands of Jamaat activists and supporters caused severe traffic congestion across the capital. Long tailbacks were reported from the National Parliament to Shahbagh via Karwan Bazar, with major disruptions also observed on the Dhaka–Chittagong highway.

Bus shortages were reported on multiple routes, including those connecting Dhaka to Narayanganj, Chittagong Road, Sonargaon, and Madanpur.

By 9:30am—hours before the official program began—the area around the stage had already turned into a massive public gathering.

Saimum artists began musical performances around 10am. By sunrise, stage construction, seating arrangements, microphone setups, large LED screen installations, and displays of the party’s election symbol (the scale) had all been completed.

Large entry gates were built at both main entrances to Suhrawardy Udyan. Party leaders and activists from different districts began arriving around midnight.

Seven-point electoral demands

The rally centered around seven electoral demands aimed at ensuring a free, fair, neutral, and peaceful parliamentary election. The demands included:

Trials for all acts of genocide

Implementation of necessary fundamental reforms

Execution of the July Charter and July Declaration

Rehabilitation of the families of July uprising martyrs and the injured

Introduction of a proportional representation (PR) election system

Voting rights for expatriate Bangladeshis

Ensuring a level playing field before elections

To accommodate the large crowd, 33 LED screens and over 300 microphones were installed throughout the park.

Jamaat leaders reported that around 6,000 volunteers managed logistics at the rally. Temporary toilets were installed, separate prayer spaces arranged, and multiple medical centers and water stations set up across the venue.

Designated parking zones for buses and microbuses were arranged in 13 nearby locations, including Motijheel, Kamalapur, Karwan Bazar, Palashi intersection, and Chankharpool.

Supporters arrived in processions, chanting slogans and carrying the party’s scale symbol. No other banners or festoons were visible, although many wore T-shirts bearing the party symbol and carried both national and party flags.

Political representation at the rally

Jamaat-e-Islami extended invitations to several right-wing and religion-based parties for the Suhrawardy Udyan rally.

While some parties, including the BNP, confirmed that they had received invitations, they declined to attend.

However, high-level representatives from the National Citizen Party (NCP), Islami Andolan, and Gono Odhikar Parishad were present.

Among them were NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adeeb, and North Zone Chief Organizer Sarjis Alam.

A delegation from Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis also participated.

Nagorik Oikya did not attend the rally, and the AB Party stated it had not been informed about the event.

Jamaat also invited Ganosamhati Andolan, but the group chose not to attend.