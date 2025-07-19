BNP protests in Cox’s Bazar after NCP leader’s jibe at Salahuddin

Following a remark made by Nasiruddin Patwary, chief organizer of the National Citizen Party (NCP), about BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, Jubo Dal staged protest marches in Cox’s Bazar town and Chakaria.

In the wake of the protests, two scheduled NCP street rallies in Cox’s Bazar were cancelled.

At one stage, BNP activists also blocked the Cox’s Bazar–Chittagong highway.

The tension erupted on Saturday afternoon, during an NCP rally held at Cox’s Bazar Public Library ground, where Nasiruddin Patwary made a statement about Salahuddin.

Referring indirectly to Salahuddin Ahmed, he said: “Previously, Shamim Osman was the godfather of Narayanganj. Now we hear a new godfather has arrived in Cox’s Bazar — from Shillong.”

He further said: “There are reports of land grabs, extortion — the people of Cox’s Bazar will not tolerate this. Reform opponents will be resisted on the streets.”

The remarks angered local BNP leaders and activists, who vandalized the rally venue shortly after the NCP leaders left. BNP’s youth and student wings then brought out processions on several roads across Cox’s Bazar town.

Simultaneously, BNP’s student activists launched attacks on NCP’s street rally venues in Chakaria, Ramu, and Eidgaon upazila centres, escalating tensions throughout the Chakaria area.

The army was deployed in Chakaria to patrol the area, and the situation was brought under control with the intervention of the police and army.

Following the unrest, NCP central leaders were forced to cancel their planned march. No further rallies could be held elsewhere in Cox’s Bazar. For security reasons, the NCP leaders’ motorcade was escorted out of the district under army protection.

They are currently on their way to Bandarban.

BNP’s district unit has strongly condemned Patwary’s comments, issuing a protest. The incident has sparked serious political tension, and law enforcement agencies have reportedly increased surveillance across Cox’s Bazar.