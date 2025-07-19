Saturday, July 19, 2025

Nahid: Govt will be forced to announce July Charter within this month

'The people of Bangladesh know that reform is essential—and reform must come first'

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 04:49 PM

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has called on the government to announce the July Charter before the end of this month. Failing that, he warned, the government will be compelled to do so.

“The people of Bangladesh know that reform is essential—and reform must come first,” he said.

Nahid made the comments during a rally in Cox’s Bazar on Saturday afternoon, part of the party’s ongoing “July March to Build the Nation” campaign.

The march began at 12:30pm from the Cox’s Bazar bus terminal and culminated in a rally at the Public Library ground.

Central NCP leaders taking part included Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Southern Region Chief Organizer Hasnat Abdullah, Nasiruddin Patwary, Dr Tasnim Jara, SM Suja Uddin, and others.

Following the rally, the NCP’s Chittagong Division march was officially launched. The route will run through Eidgaon, Chakaria, Amirabad, and Keranihat along the Cox’s Bazar–Chittagong Highway, with the final destination set for Bandarban.

Law enforcement personnel were visibly deployed across Cox’s Bazar town and along the highway in response to the march.

Nahid IslamNational Citizen Party
