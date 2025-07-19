Saturday, July 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
NCP leaders join Jamaat rally

Key members of NCP - Akhtar Hossain, Ariful Islam Adeeb, Abdul Hannan Masud, and Sarjis Alam joined the rally

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 04:36 PM

A delegation from the National Citizen Party (NCP) joined Jamaat-e-Islami’s rally at Suhrawardy Udyan.

Key members of the delegation included the party’s Central Member Akhtar Hossain, Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adeeb, Senior Joint Chief Coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud, and Chief Organizer (Northern Region) Sarjis Alam.

The rally is being held to press demands including: ensuring a level playing field for a free, fair, neutral, and peaceful election; trial of all mass killings; essential fundamental reforms; implementation of the "July Charter" and declaration; rehabilitation of families of those martyred and injured in the July uprising; holding national elections under the proportional representation (PR) system; and securing voting rights for expatriate voters.

The rally is being presided over by the party’s Ameer, Dr Shafiqur Rahman. It is being conducted by Jamaat’s Assistant Secretary Advocate Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, Publicity and Media Secretary Matiur Rahman Akanda, Dhaka South City Secretary Dr Shafiqul Islam Masud, and North City Secretary Dr Rezaul Karim.

Topics:

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiDoctor Shafiqur RahmanNational Citizen Party
