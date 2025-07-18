Saturday, July 19, 2025

Khelafat Majlis: People demand Hasina’s execution before upcoming election

Mawlana Jalaluddin Ahmed warned that Awami League would not be allowed to gain ground in Gopalganj or elsewhere

Khelafat Majlis leaders and activists on Friday, July 18 while addressing a protest rally organized by the Dhaka South unit of the party in front of the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque following Jummah prayers. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 18 Jul 2025, 06:52 PM

Mawlana Jalaluddin Ahmed, secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, alleged that Sheikh Hasina committed mass killings to remain in power illegally, showing brutality that spared not even children, for which the people now demand her execution before the upcoming national election.

He made the comments on Friday while addressing a protest rally organized by the Dhaka South unit of the party in front of the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque following Jummah prayers.

The event was attended by leaders and activists from the party’s affiliated wings, including Jubo Majlis and Chhatra Majlis.

Mawlana Jalaluddin said that over the past 16 years, the party had been actively involved in every democratic movement, including the latest campaign to oust Sheikh Hasina.

He noted that the party stood firm during these protests and that all anti-fascist political forces, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, were united in the movement.

He urged all quarters to refrain from indecent slander against each other, warning that such internal disputes may give opportunistic fascist forces a chance to re-emerge.

Highlighting a stern warning, he said that Awami League would not be allowed to establish a foothold in Gopalganj or any other region.

He cautioned that no individual within the government would be spared if they attempt to support such efforts.

Demanding strict action against extortion, Mawlana Jalaluddin also opposed the establishment of a United Nations office in Dhaka, saying that such a move would be resisted if necessary.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaAwami League (AL)Political PartyBaitul Mukarram
