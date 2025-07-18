Saturday, July 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Nahid vows to resist ‘fascism, Mujibism,' urges people to stay vigilant

'There is another battle ahead; I urge our supporters to stay alert,' says NCP Convener Nahid Islam

Photo: UNB
Update : 18 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM

Vowing to continue resistance against "fascism and Mujibism," National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam on Friday urged all to remain vigilant as there is another fight ahead.

“There is another battle ahead. I urge our supporters to stay alert. We need the support of the people of Munshiganj in this fight to build a new Bangladesh," he said while addressing a street rally organized by the party at the Super Market intersection in Munshiganj Sadar upazila.

“The fight against fascism and Mujibism will continue. We must build resistance in every neighbourhood,” Nahid added.

Referring to a recent attack on the party's rally in Gopalganj, he warned that even if similar attacks take place in 10 more places, their movement will not stop.

Seeking support from people of Munshiganj, he also pledged action against river erosion and illegal sand extraction in the district.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Sarjis Alam said the country will not be truly free until fascism is eliminated.

Hasnat Abdullah, the party’s chief organizer for the southern region, said all political forces must unite to resist both domestic and foreign conspiracies.

“We need a policy-based state, not a leader-based one,” he said.

Earlier, a procession from the Shaheed Minar premises in Munshiganj town joined the rally at the Super Market Shaheed Square.

A large number of NCP leaders, activists and locals attended the event.

Nahid IslamSarjis AlamHasnat AbdullahNational Citizen Party
