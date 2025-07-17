Rizvi: People will not accept another fascist in the name of religion

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Thursday said that the people will not accept another fascist knocking at their door under the guise of religion while resisting one.

He made the remark while addressing a protest rally in the Sharifbagh area of Dhamrai on Thursday afternoon. The rally was organized in protest against indecent campaigns targeting BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, and also as part of a new member recruitment and renewal drive.

Rizvi said: “Sheikh Hasina held a meeting and instructed to eliminate those participating in the movement. That statement went viral, and again resurfaced recently. Everyone has heard it.”

He added: “The viral clip was not edited. The BBC, one of the world’s most renowned media outlets, verified in a laboratory that the voice was indeed Sheikh Hasina’s.”

“The people of this country know very well how bloodthirsty a woman must be to order the brutal beating and shooting of her own citizens, students and youth,” Rizvi further added.

Rizvi also warned: “Those who are part of mob culture, involved in robbery, theft, extortion, cannot become BNP members. Only those who are peaceful, decent, and solvent individuals in society can be members of the BNP.”