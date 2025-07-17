Jamaat expects massive turnout at first-ever Suhrawardy Udyan rally

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is gearing up for its first-ever rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday expecting a turnout of over 10 lakh people, aimed at creating 'a bid political stir' through what it calls a 'quiet but significant' public gathering, reported UNB.

"This rally will be a historic turning point. We expect more than a million people will participate -- not just party activists but also general people who are demanding a change amid the country's current political deadlock," Jamaat's Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar said at a press conference held at the Jatiya Press Club on Thursday.

He outlined the party's preparations, plans and demands for the upcoming rally aimed at ensuring a 'memorable public presence' at a time when political debate and divisions among parties are intensifying.

Jamaat leaders, including party Ameer and other senior leaders, are directly supervising organizational activities to mobilize supporters from Dhaka and across the country, said Parwar.

Golam Parwar also said an implementation committee was formed to complete all the preparations where eight sub-committees were also formed.

He called upon the law enforcement agencies and the government to cooperate in facilitating the event.

Parwar also reiterated the party's demand for a neutral caretaker government during the election period to ensure the democratic rights of people.

To make the rally a success, street rallies, meetings, and public outreach programs are being organized every day across the country, party leaders said.

"Our activists are going door to door across the country to spread the message of this rally," Golam Parwar said.

To facilitate transportation for the massive turnout, the party has rented around 10,000 buses alongside trains and launches.

Special route plans have been made for vehicles coming to Dhaka from various districts.

The party has also taken steps to ensure order and discipline at the event.

More than 6,000 volunteers will be deployed to help maintain internal security, manage the crowd, and coordinate logistics during the gathering.

To address issues related to law and order, transportation and safety, a seven-member Jamaat delegation met senior officials of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on July 15.

The meeting, presided over by DMP Additional Commissioner (Operations) Nazrul Islam, discussed topics such as traffic control, parking arrangements, sound system installation and public safety.