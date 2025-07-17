Rizvi alleges deep conspiracy surrounding election

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that a deep conspiracy is secretly underway surrounding the upcoming general election.

He made the claim on Thursday afternoon during a protest rally in front of the BNP central office at Naya Paltan, Dhaka, organized by the Krishak Dal in protest against offensive remarks and slogans made about BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Rizvi said: “Polling centres will once again echo with the footsteps of voters. That is what we want. That is the goal of all our efforts. Then why is there talk of delaying the election? Why are people discussing it on social media? This has now become a question for the entire nation. So certainly, a deep conspiracy is taking place beneath the surface. This cannot be acceptable.

“We have said we want reform. Announce a reasonable time for the election, specify a timeframe, but do not prolong it unnecessarily. A joint statement came from a meeting between Dr Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government, and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in London. The people of the country felt some relief, but it seems some are not pleased with this. Immediately afterwards, clashes and bloodshed began to erupt across the country. Why is that? That is the question.”

He continued: “Following the recent killing at Mitford, the BNP immediately condemned the incident. Those involved have been expelled. Statements condemning the incident were issued right away by the chairman and the secretary general. It was clearly stated that those involved must face exemplary punishment, no matter where they are or in what position they hold.”

Rizvi further said: “Sheikh Hasina once spoke in parliament in defence of the godfathers of Narayanganj and Cox’s Bazar. But if anyone commits extortion or wrongdoing in the name of the party (BNP), organizational action is taken against them. Some are expelled, others are suspended, and sometimes we ourselves file cases against them or ask the police to do so. That is what Tarique Rahman does. Then why are vulgar slogans being chanted against him over the Mitford incident?”

He said: “Begum Khaleda Zia has been subjected to terrible oppression for six to seven years. She was confined in a dark room where it was difficult to even breathe. Sheikh Hasina imprisoned her there. The entire nation sympathizes with her (Khaleda Zia), yet she is being spoken about in such an indecent manner.”

He went on to say: “Tarique Rahman was thrown off a rooftop, his spine was broken. He is a symbol of oppression and persecution. Now various kinds of derogatory content are being created about him on Facebook and social media. Meanwhile, a BNP youth activist in Khulna was shot and his leg tendon was severed. In Cox’s Bazar, BNP activist Abdur Rahim was killed by Jamaat. Why is no one speaking about those incidents?”

He remarked that whenever there is any murder or bloodshed, it is the government that is usually blamed.

Rizvi said: “The government is responsible for law and order, yet no one says anything to them, nor to the administration. But protests are being carried out against Tarique Rahman, who has been living in London for 17 to 18 years, and who has been a victim of Sheikh Hasina’s repression.”

Highlighting Tarique's leadership of six to seven years, Rizvi said: “Tarique Rahman is the symbol of courage and confidence, and he has ensured the victory of democracy.”