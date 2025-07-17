Attack in Gopalganj: NCP to hold human chains in front of police stations in Dhaka

The National Citizen Party (NCP) will hold human chains on Thursday in front of every police station in the Dhaka metropolitan area, to protest the vandalism of a rally stage and an attack on central leaders of the party in Gopalganj and to demand the immediate arrest of those responsible.

The human chains will be held at 4pm, in which central and local leaders and activists will participate.

Alongside the human chains, memorandums will also be submitted to the officers-in-charge of the respective police stations.

Earlier, the party's Joint Member Secretary Akram Hossain announced the program during an NCP protest rally at the Kawran Bazar traffic intersection on Wednesday night.