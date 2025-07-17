Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Attack in Gopalganj: NCP to hold human chains in front of police stations in Dhaka

Memorandums will also be submitted to the officers-in-charge of the respective police stations

File image of National Citizen Party (NCP) logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 03:17 PM

The National Citizen Party (NCP) will hold human chains on Thursday in front of every police station in the Dhaka metropolitan area, to protest the vandalism of a rally stage and an attack on central leaders of the party in Gopalganj and to demand the immediate arrest of those responsible.

The human chains will be held at 4pm, in which central and local leaders and activists will participate.

Alongside the human chains, memorandums will also be submitted to the officers-in-charge of the respective police stations.

Earlier, the party's Joint Member Secretary Akram Hossain announced the program during an NCP protest rally at the Kawran Bazar traffic intersection on Wednesday night.

Topics:

GopalganjNational Citizen Party
Read More

ISPR urges calm amid Gopalganj unrest, assures situation now under control

Gopalganj curfew extended to maintain law and order

Police report: Four killed, over 50 injured in Gopalganj violence

Gopalganj violence: Army urges public to remain calm

Nahid Islam: March to be held to free Gopalganj from Mujibism

Home adviser visits injured police personnel in Gopalganj

Latest News

Health adviser stresses on research based medical education

Women outclass Bhutan 3-0 to stay unbeaten in SAFF U-20 football

Jamaat expects massive turnout at first-ever Suhrawardy Udyan rally

ISPR urges calm amid Gopalganj unrest, assures situation now under control

Over 500 killed in south Syria violence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x