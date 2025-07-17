BNP urges political parties to remain vigilant

The BNP has expressed hope that all political parties will plan their programs with utmost caution, warning that otherwise, anti-democratic forces may be given space to operate.

In a press release sent to the media on Thursday, the BNP also criticized the government over the recent attack on a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally in Gopalganj, where party leaders and activists came under assault, saying the administration failed to maintain law and order.

The party said the opinions were shared during a Standing Committee meeting held on Wednesday night.

The BNP expressed strong condemnation and anger over the killing of four people in the attack, which it said was carried out by Awami League supporters and criminals, at the NCP rally in Gopalganj on Wednesday.

The BNP Standing Committee believes that the fallen fascist Sheikh Hasina's supporters carried out the attack on the NCP rally—which has played a significant role in the anti-fascist democratic movement—with the intent to derail the democratic process in a premeditated manner.

As a result, the government had to impose Section 144 and a curfew, measures that are perceived as part of a blueprint to obstruct the democratic process at this time, it added.