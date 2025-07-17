Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BNP urges political parties to remain vigilant

The BNP slammed the government over the attack on an NCP rally in Gopalganj, saying the administration failed to maintain law and order

BNP criticized the government for the recent attack on a NCP rally in Gopalganj. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 03:23 PM

The BNP has expressed hope that all political parties will plan their programs with utmost caution, warning that otherwise, anti-democratic forces may be given space to operate.

In a press release sent to the media on Thursday, the BNP also criticized the government over the recent attack on a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally in Gopalganj, where party leaders and activists came under assault, saying the administration failed to maintain law and order.

The party said the opinions were shared during a Standing Committee meeting held on Wednesday night.

The BNP expressed strong condemnation and anger over the killing of four people in the attack, which it said was carried out by Awami League supporters and criminals, at the NCP rally in Gopalganj on Wednesday.

The BNP Standing Committee believes that the fallen fascist Sheikh Hasina's supporters carried out the attack on the NCP rally—which has played a significant role in the anti-fascist democratic movement—with the intent to derail the democratic process in a premeditated manner.

As a result, the government had to impose Section 144 and a curfew, measures that are perceived as part of a blueprint to obstruct the democratic process at this time, it added. 

Topics:

Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)National Citizen Party
Read More

Gopalganj curfew extended to maintain law and order

Nahid Islam: March to be held to free Gopalganj from Mujibism

Home adviser visits injured police personnel in Gopalganj

Attack in Gopalganj: NCP to hold human chains in front of police stations in Dhaka

Constable withdrawn over remarks on Abu Sayed's mother

NCP Faridpur rally venue under intense security cover

Latest News

Health adviser stresses on research based medical education

Women outclass Bhutan 3-0 to stay unbeaten in SAFF U-20 football

Jamaat expects massive turnout at first-ever Suhrawardy Udyan rally

ISPR urges calm amid Gopalganj unrest, assures situation now under control

Over 500 killed in south Syria violence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x