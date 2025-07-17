Nahid: We will free Gopalganj, entire Bangladesh from Mujibist criminalism, fascism

Nahid Islam, the convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), vowed on Thursday morning to "liberate Gopalganj and all of Bangladesh from Mujibist criminalise and fascism," in a strongly worded Facebook post published a day after political violence broke out during his party’s rally in Gopalganj.

Reaffirming his party’s stance, Nahid stated that the NCP’s commitment to Gopalganj is equal to its commitment to the rest of Bangladesh.

"We oppose any political discrimination against the residents of Gopalganj," he wrote.

The post accused the Awami League of long-standing injustices, alleging that the party has endangered lives in Gopalganj, tainted the legacy of the Liberation War, and discriminated against members of the Sanatan religious community.

"We have declared that we will change this situation," Nahid said.

Denying allegations of incitement, Nahid maintained that their gathering in Gopalganj was a pre-announced peaceful program.

However, he said, "Mujibist criminals" launched a coordinated armed attack on the party's rally with lethal intent.

He added that the Awami League consistently attempts to engineer conditions akin to civil war.

Nahid criticized efforts to rehabilitate the ousted party's image after the events of August 5, calling the Awami League "no longer a political organization but a criminal group."

According to Nahid, repeated calls for judicial accountability for the July killings have been ignored, and there has been little to no legal action against activists of the Chhatra League and the Awami League.

"Even when arrests happen, they get bail or escape from police custody," he said.

Nahid went on to say that various corrupt and fascist elements embedded within the administration are obstructing justice.

He further accused the now-banned organization Chhatra League of mobilizing activists from across the country to converge in Gopalganj.

Despite "sabotage in the morning," Nahid said, the administration and security forces granted them security clearance to enter Gopalganj.

He clarified that the event was a roadside rally, not a march, and accused authorities of blocking buses to prevent supporters from arriving.

"Still, we concluded our roadside rally peacefully," he wrote, adding that armed attacks took place as they were leaving the area.

He blamed "Awami criminals" for the violence but said his party complied with all instructions from security forces.

The NCP leader said they have received reports of four deaths from the attack but made clear that the party does not condone extrajudicial killings.

"The criminals must face justice through the courts," he said, adding that the crisis could have been averted had the administration and intelligence agencies acted in time.

"The government and administration must take responsibility," he declared, demanding a thorough investigation and targeted arrests based on credible information, not only in Gopalganj but nationwide.

Nahid emphasized the NCP’s determination to return to Gopalganj, invoking the memory of martyrs like Babu Molla and Rathin Biswas.

"We will go to Gopalganj again. If we remain alive, we will hold programs in every upazila and every village of Gopalganj. The flag of the July uprising will fly in every household of Gopalganj. Gopalganj will not belong to the Mujibists—it will belong to the supporters of Bangladesh."

He ended the post by thanking those who protested the attack and urged supporters to join the party's upcoming march in Faridpur.