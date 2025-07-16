Thursday, July 17, 2025

Nahid demands arrest of Gopalganj attackers within 24hrs

Nahid announced that NCP will hold countrywide protest demonstrations on Thursday in response to the attack

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam speaks at a press conference at Khulna Press Club, condemning the Gopalganj rally attack and announcing plans for nationwide demonstrations, on Wednesday night, July 16, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 11:04 PM

The National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam demanded those involved in the attack in the rally of NCP in Gopalganj on Wednesday to be arrested within 24 hours.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Khulna Press Club, Nahid said the NCP would continue its programs from Faridpur and later extend them to Madaripur and Shariatpur.

He added that the party would organize programs in every district, despite the obstruction it has faced.

Demanding immediate action, he said those involved in the Gopalganj attack must be arrested within 24 hours.

“On July 17, the NCP will stage protest demonstrations across the country. The fascist character of the Awami League has once again come to light through this incident,” he said.

“It should also be investigated whether there was any internal sabotage from within the administration, as their conduct seemed suspicious,” he added.

Nahid claimed that the NCP had gone to Gopalganj only after receiving clearance from the police.

“Had the law enforcement agencies been alert from the beginning, this would not have happened. The Awami League is now acting like a militant organization. Gopalganj was just the beginning—such attacks may take place in other districts as well,” he warned.

He further said: “We went to Gopalganj for the people. We spoke up for their rights. But as we left the rally and headed for Madaripur, we were attacked—something only a fascist force like the Awami League would do.”

He added: “Although we had police clearance, they failed to provide protection. We had to leave Gopalganj and return to Khulna with the help of the army.”

Present at the press conference were Sarjis Alam, chief organizer for the northern region; Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer for the southern region; Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain; Dr Tasnim Jara; and other central and local leaders of the NCP.

Topics:

Nahid IslamNational Citizen Party
