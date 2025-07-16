Fakhrul expresses concern over attack on NCP event in Gopalganj

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed deep concern over the heinous attack by the "terrorists of the Awami fascist government" on the NCP's previously announced 'March to Gopalganj' event in Gopalganj.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BNP Secretary General said: "After the fall of the Awami dictatorial regime in the student-public movement, the miscreants have once again engaged in creating an unstable situation in the country and gaining benefits through anarchy."

"Today, the barbaric attack on the NCP's previously announced program in Gopalganj, the crude bomb (cocktail) explosion, the arson attack on UNO and law enforcers' vehicles, and the injury of police officers are manifestations of such misconduct of miscreants," he said.

Due to extreme deterioration of the law and order situation, Fakhrul said, the Awami allies have now raised their heads to create anarchy in the country, leaving the interim government in a difficult position and taking advantage of it.

There is no alternative to tame these miscreants with a strong hand, he suggested.

To establish democracy and the right of people to vote, so that fascism cannot rise again in the country, people of all classes and professions, regardless of party or opinion, must come forward in protecting the lives and property of the people of the country, he said.

"We must remain united. Otherwise, the country will once again face threats to protect its independence and sovereignty," he said.

In the statement, the BNP secretary general called for the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the miscreants who attacked the NCP's previously announced programme in Gopalganj.

He wished the injured police members a speedy recovery.