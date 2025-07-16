Thursday, July 17, 2025

NCP leaders address Gopalganj rally

Earlier, at around 1:35pm, the rally stage at the venue was attacked

Central leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) arrived at the rally stage in Gopalganj Sadar on Wednesday, July 16, around 2pm. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 03:23 PM

Central leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) addressed a in Gopalganj Sadar upazila on Wednesday afternoon

The rally was held in the Pouro Park area of the town.

Among those present were NCP Convener Nahid Islam and other central leaders.

Earlier, at around 1:35pm, the rally stage at the venue was attacked.

Gopalganj Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mir Md Sajedur Rahman confirmed the incident.

According to the OC, during the attack, sound systems, microphones and chairs on the stage were vandalized and NCP leaders and activists present at the scene came under assault.

However, members of the law enforcement agencies swiftly brought the situation under control.

The central leaders arrived shortly afterward.

Notably, the National Citizen Party (NCP) has been carrying out its “July March to Rebuild the Nation” program since July 1.

As part of this month-long initiative, the party has held events in various districts across the country.

Wednesday’s march to Gopalganj was part of this campaign.

On Tuesday, the party's verified Facebook page officially announced the event as “July 16: March to Gopalganj”.

Amid this program, a police vehicle was set on fire in Ulpur area of Gopalganj Sadar upazila earlier in the morning.

Additionally, an attack was carried out on the vehicle of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of the same upazila.

Topics:

GopalganjNational Citizen Party
