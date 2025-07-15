Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BNP offers to cooperate with govt on US tariffs

The BNP is prepared to cooperate with the government in tariff discussions with the US, aiming to achieve a pragmatic solution for Bangladesh, says Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 10:20 PM

Senior BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Tuesday said that his party will offer coordinated cooperation to the government on US tariffs and security issues, to help address the tariffs imposed by the United States.

Khasru made the statement while briefing journalists at a hotel in Banani, following an exchange of views with business leaders concerning the US tariffs.

The BNP Standing Committee member emphasized that the livelihoods of 1.5-1.6 million people are linked to exports to the US market, so the tariff issue is a serious matter for Bangladesh.

Khasru said business leaders fear that the recent US tariff impositions will severely impact Bangladesh's trade and commerce.

Therefore, the BNP is prepared to cooperate with the government in the ongoing tariff discussions with the United States, aiming to achieve a pragmatic solution for Bangladesh, he added.

In response to a question, Khasru pointed out that India and Vietnam are Bangladesh's direct competitors in the international garment export market. 

If Bangladesh fails to reach a solution regarding the tariffs, these competitor countries will gain a significant advantage in exporting to the US, causing great concern among local exporters, he said.

He warned that Bangladesh cannot afford to bear the risk of millions of job losses, the closure of industrial factories, and thousands of backwards linkage industries due to unresolved tariff issues.

Topics:

Amir Khasru Mahmud ChowdhuryBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
Read More

NCP accuses BNP, several other parties of obstructing fundamental reforms

Chhatra Dal slams attempts to erase its July uprising role

Salahuddin: Questions have arisen over need for bicameral parliament

BNP claims law and order unrest aimed at delaying polls

Nasir: Secret operatives of Shibir creating 'mobs' against Chhatra Dal

Khasru criticizes govt’s capital market role, pledges reforms

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x