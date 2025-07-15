BNP offers to cooperate with govt on US tariffs

Senior BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Tuesday said that his party will offer coordinated cooperation to the government on US tariffs and security issues, to help address the tariffs imposed by the United States.

Khasru made the statement while briefing journalists at a hotel in Banani, following an exchange of views with business leaders concerning the US tariffs.

The BNP Standing Committee member emphasized that the livelihoods of 1.5-1.6 million people are linked to exports to the US market, so the tariff issue is a serious matter for Bangladesh.

Khasru said business leaders fear that the recent US tariff impositions will severely impact Bangladesh's trade and commerce.

Therefore, the BNP is prepared to cooperate with the government in the ongoing tariff discussions with the United States, aiming to achieve a pragmatic solution for Bangladesh, he added.

In response to a question, Khasru pointed out that India and Vietnam are Bangladesh's direct competitors in the international garment export market.

If Bangladesh fails to reach a solution regarding the tariffs, these competitor countries will gain a significant advantage in exporting to the US, causing great concern among local exporters, he said.

He warned that Bangladesh cannot afford to bear the risk of millions of job losses, the closure of industrial factories, and thousands of backwards linkage industries due to unresolved tariff issues.