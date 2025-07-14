Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Rizvi: No place for extortionists, criminals in BNP

Some people disguised in religious garb are spreading propaganda against the BNP in the name of Islam, says Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 10:17 PM

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said there is no place for criminals, extortionists or land grabbers in the party.

While speaking at a membership renewal event in Rupganj, Narayanganj, on Monday, the BNP leader claimed that some people disguised in religious garb are spreading propaganda against the party in the name of Islam.

Rizvi also warned that anyone misusing the BNP’s name will not be spared. 

“This is the BNP, led by Tarique Rahman. Some are having innocent children speak [against us]. Mob justice has become a cancer in society.”

He also criticized claims that the BNP is involved in extortion, questioning how aides of certain interim government advisers became wealthy. 

Rizvi added that a meeting between Tarique Rahman and the chief adviser in London sparked ongoing conspiracies.

He emphasized that the BNP does not tolerate terrorism, extortion, or land grabbing, and that the party stands for peace and democratic rights.

BNP Ruhul Kabir Rizvi
