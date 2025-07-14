Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Ali Riaz: No consensus yet on women's reserved seats, upper house

While all parties agree on the proposal to allocate 100 seats for women in parliament, procedural disagreements remain, says Prof Ali Riaz

Ali Riaz speaks to reporters after the 11th day of second-round talks on Thursday, July 10, 2025, between the Commission and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy, noting the Constitution places few limits on the presidents power to appoint the chief justice. Photo: PID
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 07:25 PM

Prof Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission, has said that political parties have yet to reach an agreement on two key issues—women’s reserved seats and the formation of an upper house in parliament.

These matters will be discussed again on Tuesday, Ali Riaz told journalists on Monday after the 13th day of the second phase of talks between the commission and political parties, held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

He said that while all parties agree on the proposal to permanently allocate 100 seats for women in parliament, procedural disagreements remain.

He explained that the commission had offered two options in previous discussions: increasing the number of reserved seats for women from 50 to 100 based on proportional representation of party seats or holding direct elections for the women’s seats.

"As no consensus was reached on either, the commission has now proposed an alternative, amending Article 65 of the constitution to ensure women's representation differently.

"Under this proposal, parties nominating candidates in more than 25 constituencies would be required to ensure that at least one-third of their candidates are women."

Ali Riaz said there is still no agreement on the formation of an upper house in parliament, adding that the commission has presented two proposals, and political parties have also made some suggestions during discussions. "Therefore, talks on this issue will continue for further review."

Representatives from 30 political parties participated in the discussion, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, and Gono Odhikar Parishad.

Topics:

Ali RiazNational Consensus Commission
Read More

NCP accuses BNP, several other parties of obstructing fundamental reforms

Salahuddin: Questions have arisen over need for bicameral parliament

Badiul Alam: Appeal to be filed for full restoration of caretaker government

Ali Riaz: Caretaker system to require referendum for future amendments

Ali Riaz: If Consensus Commission fails, everyone fails

Consensus Commission resumes reform talks with focus on key issues

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x