Fakhrul warns of plot to derail polls using Mitford murder, reaffirms Feb election demand

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday accused certain political quarters of deeply plotting to destabilize the country and derail the upcoming election and democratic process by using the recent Mitford murder to divert politics in a different direction, saying the upcoming general election must be held in February and that "there will be no exception to this."

Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at a demonstration rally organized by the BNP’s Dhaka south and north city units in front of the BNP’s Naya Paltan central office.

BNP arranged the program protesting what it says are continuous conspiratorial lies and propaganda, demanding exemplary punishment for the barbaric murder of scrap trader Sohag near Mitford Hospital.

Fakhrul said: “This plan and conspiracy are extremely dangerous. The aim is to create fresh unrest and division in the country and to push Bangladesh back to a state where democracy is once again obliterated.”

Fakhrul, however, said the the BNP is moving forward towards democracy in a peaceful manner. “We want democracy through peaceful means. Our only goal is to ensure that the national election is held in February 2026,” he added.

He said BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, after discussions in London, decided that the next general election must be held in February 2026, and there will be no exception to this.

Fakhrul said: “When BNP leaders and activists are working to implement their 31-point proposal to rebuild Bangladesh, some political cliques are indulging in plots. They are trying to use the Mitford incident to divert the course of politics in a different direction.”

The BNP leader said: “This kind of conspiracy is nothing new. As the people of Bangladesh are trying to stand tall, these conspirators make fresh attempts to create instability, prevent the election from taking place, and deny voters their right to franchise.”

Fakhrul said some so-called political leaders and workers have used indecent and offensive language against Tarique Rahman, thinking it would weaken the BNP and frighten its leaders and supporters.

“But the BNP is a party that has faced many challenges and risen again and again like a phoenix. This is the party founded by Ziaur Rahman,” he added.

In light of the current situation in the country, Fakhrul urged BNP leaders and activists to act responsibly, emphasizing the party's role as a major political force and a democratic entity in Bangladesh.

“My request to the party leaders and activists is that you should not fall into anyone's trap. They are trying to provoke us to fall into their trap, but we should not get excited,” Fakhrul said.

He also urged the BNP rank and file to face the situation with patience and refrain from doing anything that gives any opportunity to the enemies of democracy to malign the party.

“Those who use vulgar language against Tarique Rahman and speak against the BNP are, in fact, enemies of democracy,” the BNP leader said.

He called upon the party leaders and followers to stage their demonstration in a peaceful manner, sending out a clear message to everyone that the BNP will not compromise on the issue of democracy.

“We want elections to be held within the timeframe that has already been decided. We want to restore people’s right to vote and rebuild a new Bangladesh,” Fakhrul said.

Later, thousands of leaders and workers of the party held a procession, registering their protest against derogatory comments about Tarique Rahman.

Earlier in the day, several thousand leaders and workers of Chhatra Dal also staged a demonstration at Naya Paltan on the same ground.

They also held a procession from Naya Paltan towards Shahbagh, causing serious traffic congestion in the city.