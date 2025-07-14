Nahid: BNP has turned into party of extortionists

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has said that the BNP is now a party of extortionists and criminals and has emerged as the new guardian of "Mujibism.”

The BNP is trying to uphold the Mujibist 1972 constitution, Nahid told a street rally in Patuakhali on Monday, as part of the NCP’s “Build the Nation July March” program.

Addressing the gathered crowd, the NCP convener said: “A new breed of extortionists and guardians of Mujibism has arrived. They must be resisted and a struggle must be waged against them. My dear comrades, we do not seek disunity or division. If they (BNP) stand against the people, if any force stands against the July uprising, then unity with them is simply not possible.”

He further said: “Following the July uprising, we clearly said that the mafia-corruption system must be dismantled. But now a new party has emerged to safeguard that system. The same corruption and extortion that were once protected by one party are now guarded by another. We have always asserted that the fall of Hasina alone is not enough—there must be a collapse of the system and the deep-rooted corruption. Fascist structures must be dismantled and a new political framework must be established.”

“We are now engaged in the struggle to establish that new order. Through the uprising, students and young leaders sought to bring down the system. Since that uprising, conspiracies against us have been relentless,” he added.

“During the mass uprising, the Sheikh Hasina government conspired against us and even after the uprising, the corrupt mafia system and bureaucratic establishment have continued their conspiracies. From the DGFI to various elements of the Bangladeshi establishment, all have been plotting against the forces of the uprising, fostering division. We will respond to these conspiracies through public support.”

Nahid claimed: “From social media to mainstream outlets, a smear campaign is underway against us, aiming to portray our leaders as corrupt. We will counter these attacks through the strength of public support.”

Other senior NCP leaders who addressed the rally included Chief Organizer (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organizer (North) Sarjis Alam, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, and joint conveners Samantha Sharmin, Khan Talat Mahmud Rafy and Mujahid Shaheen.

Following the rally, NCP leaders met with the families of July martyrs.