Ali Riaz seeks women’s equal dignity in ‘reshaped Bangladesh’

National Consensus Commission Vice Chair Prof Ali Riaz on Monday stressed the need for arrangements to ensure women's equal status institutionally and constitutionally during the reconstruction of the state.

“In the process of rebuilding Bangladesh, we believe that it needs to take measures to establish women at equal dignity institutionally and constitutionally,” he said.

Prof Ali Riaz made the remarks while presiding over the 13th-day discussion of the second-round reform dialogue with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

A number of key issues, particularly the formation of the Upper House and the women’s seats in Parliament are being discussed in Monday’s dialogue.

Recalling the role of women in the July 2024 uprising, Prof Riaz said the way the movement gained momentum due to the glorious participation of women can be institutionalized in the context of restructuring the state.

Under the leadership of the anti-discrimination student movement, a mass movement against fascism began in July 2024 and July 14 marked a major turning point, he said.

“In response to disparaging remarks against protesters, female students from Dhaka University and other universities took to the streets overnight. Their protest, their powerful voices, and their resistance gave a new strength to the anti-fascist movement and pushed it toward change (in power),” he said.

Expressing the hope for reaching a consensus on Monday’s agenda, Prof Riaz said, “We hope to create an institutional pathway for women’s participation with dignity, particularly in politics, state-building and lawmaking. We believe we can agree on this.”

Around 30 political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP), took part in the talks to present their views on the proposed reforms.

The Consensus Commission aims to finalize a unified stance on key reform proposals by July 31 after completing discussions on nearly 20 major constitutional issues during the ongoing second round of dialogue.

Based on political consensus, the Commission will unveil the National Charter, a reform roadmap aimed at restructuring the state.

The second round of dialogues was launched on June 2 by Chief Adviser and Commission Chairman Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Earlier, the Commission's first round of talks began on March 20 and concluded on May 19 after engaging with 33 political parties and alliances.