Tamim Iqbal joins BNP rally in Chittagong

Former Bangladesh national cricket team captain and Chittagong native Tamim Iqbal Khan has joined a rally organized by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at the Polo Ground in Chittagong, aimed at establishing the political rights of the youth.

The rally, titled "Assembly to Establish the Political Rights of the Youth," began on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier on Saturday, Tamim’s attendance was confirmed by Barrister Mir Helal Uddin, BNP’s central assistant organizing secretary (Chittagong Division), in a Facebook post.

In the post, he wrote: “This afternoon at 3pm, we warmly welcome Bangladesh’s most popular athlete and the pride of Chittagong, Tamim Iqbal, to the youth rally at Polo Ground.”

The rally, which is expected to draw around 500,000 youths from the 11 districts of Chittagong division, is being jointly organized by three wings of the BNP: Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is present in the rally as the chief guest.