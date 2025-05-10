Saturday, May 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Tamim Iqbal joins BNP rally in Chittagong

The rally which began on Saturday afternoon, aims to establish the political rights of the youth

File image of Tamim Iqbal. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 May 2025, 05:59 PM

Former Bangladesh national cricket team captain and Chittagong native Tamim Iqbal Khan has joined a rally organized by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at the Polo Ground in Chittagong, aimed at establishing the political rights of the youth.

The rally, titled "Assembly to Establish the Political Rights of the Youth," began on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier on Saturday, Tamim’s attendance was confirmed by Barrister Mir Helal Uddin, BNP’s central assistant organizing secretary (Chittagong Division), in a Facebook post.

In the post, he wrote: “This afternoon at 3pm, we warmly welcome Bangladesh’s most popular athlete and the pride of Chittagong, Tamim Iqbal, to the youth rally at Polo Ground.”

The rally, which is expected to draw around 500,000 youths from the 11 districts of Chittagong division, is being jointly organized by three wings of the BNP: Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is present in the rally as the chief guest.

Topics:

Tamim IqbalBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
Read More

Tarique: Interim govt creating grounds for rehabilitation of fascists

Dr Zubaida set to get back her job as govt physician

Carter Center delegation meets Fakhrul, discusses election

Khaleda Zia on complete rest following physicians advice

Rizvi outlines which former Awami League members can join BNP

Shamsuzzaman: The earlier the polls, the better

Latest News

Trump announces 'full and immediate' India-Pakistan ceasefire

MTB inks deal with Renata for Payroll Banking Services

Akhtar: People will not accept delay in banning Awami League

Prof Yunus extends greetings to Buddhists on Buddha Purnima

AB Bank participates in Banker-SME Women Entrepreneur Fair

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x