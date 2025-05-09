Moyeen Khan: Decision to ban Awami League lies with govt, EC, not us

BNP senior leader Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan on Friday said the government and the Election Commission can decide whether the Awami League should be banned or barred from the election.

Dr Moyeen made the statement while talking to reporters after a six-member delegation from the United States-based Carter Centre held a meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP Chairperson’s office in Gulshan.

“Whether the Awami League will be banned or not is not a matter for the BNP to decide. It is up to the government and the Election Commission to make that decision,” he said.

He said the BNP has no authority to decide on banning the Awami League. “Our secretary general has already said it is a matter for people to decide. People will decide who can join the election or not.”

The BNP leader also questioned whether the Awami League truly wants democracy and elections. “The Awami League needs to clarify this,” he said.

He pointed out that nine months have elapsed, yet not a single Awami League member has shown any regret for the oppression they inflicted on people for 15 years and for ruining the country in a fascist style and engaging in repression.

The BNP leader also observed that no Awami League leader has admitted their mistakes or apologized to the people of Bangladesh.

"So, we should not be asked the question of whether the Awami League should be banned or allowed to contest the election. The 18 crore people of the country will answer this question," he said.

He reminded that the country was freed from the Awami League’s fascist rule through a mass upheaval and struggle, for the restoration of democracy.

“We want to move beyond the current interim situation and return to a democratic process through a free and fair election, for the overall welfare of the people,” the BNP leader said.

Meanwhile, the interim government on Friday said it is giving due importance to the demand raised by various political parties, organizations and the public to ban the Awami League over charges of dictatorship and terrorist activities.

"The government has already established contact with political parties in this regard and will discuss it with them and take a decision soon," the government said in a statement issued by the chief adviser’s press wing.