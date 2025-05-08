Hasnat announces sit-in in front of chief adviser’s residence

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer (Southern region) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has declared a sit-in program in front of the residence of the chief adviser at State Guest House Jamuna until a clear roadmap is announced regarding the trial of the Awami League and the banning of its political activities.

He made the announcement in a verified Facebook post on Thursday night, saying that the sit-in would commence at 10pm the same night.

In his post, Hasnat wrote: “The sit-in will continue in front of the chief adviser’s residence at Jamuna until a clear roadmap for ensuring the trial of the Awami League and the ban on its political activities is declared.”

He further wrote: “We will not stand with anyone whose agenda does not include the clear declaration of a ban on the genocidal Awami League.”

In an earlier Facebook post the same day, Hasnat criticized the interim government, writing: “Killers are allowed to safely flee the country, suspects are granted bail even if arrested by the police, and Shirin Sharmin was assisted by the state in processing her passport at home.”

He added: “Although the second tribunal was supposed to be held in January, it hasn’t started even in May. And you say you will bring the Awami League to justice?”

Addressing the interim government, he questioned: “So, Interim—what justice and reforms have you achieved so far?”

NCP convener Nahid Islam’s Facebook post

Meanwhile, NCP Convener Nahid Islam also issued a call on Facebook on Thursday night for all supporters, families of martyrs, and the wounded in July to take to the streets if a clear roadmap for banning the Awami League is not presented.

He made this appeal in a verified Facebook post on Thursday night, May 8.

He wrote: “We are seeing dithering around the trial of the fascist and murderous Awami League. No decision is being made on revoking their registration or banning their activities.”

He added: “Suspects are being granted bail. The illegal fascist government's president was allowed to flee right before our eyes. We are losing trust in the government on the matter of justice.”

Recalling the July uprising, he wrote: “We promised in July that the killers would be tried and that Mujibists would never again do politics on the soil of Bengal.”

Nahid added: “Tonight, the decision on the Awami League must be made. We will not leave the streets until a clear roadmap for the trial, deregistration, and political ban of the Awami League is announced.”

Calling for mobilization, he concluded: “Let everyone come forward. I urge all forces, all martyr families, and the wounded from July to return to the streets. Our struggle will continue until justice is ensured.”