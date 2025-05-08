Sarjis: No corridor in hill tracts without public mandate

Sarjis Alam, chief organizer (North) of the National Citizens’ Committee (NCP), said on Thursday that granting a corridor in the Chittagong Hill Tracts is a national issue that needs public mandate and cannot be decided solely by the interim government without public and political consensus.

Sarjis said: “Corridors are not merely a minor issue. History shows that, under the pretext of corridors, foreign agents and intelligence operatives have entered countries, often leading to imperialist agendas taking root under various guises, including that of the United Nations."

He added: "We will not allow such opportunities to be created in Bangladesh. This is a national and highly sensitive issue and no interim government can unilaterally make such a decision.”

He said these at the annual urs ceremony at the shrine of Bar Auliya in Mirzapur Union under Atwari Upazila of Panchagarh district.

He also alleged widespread “case trading,” where innocent citizens are extorted through fabricated lawsuits by politically affiliated groups, often in collusion with police.

Sarjis urged stricter government action against this corruption.

Criticizing former president Abdul Hamid, he said Hamid was among the key beneficiaries of the Awami League and misused power during his tenure.

Speaking about the recent tension between India-Pakistan, he cautioned that in the event of war between India and Pakistan, Bangladesh would suffer the most and called on both nations to avoid conflict and religious provocation.

He concluded by urging respect for the country’s spiritual shrines and rejecting any attempt to undermine them based on personal bias.