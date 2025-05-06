GM Quader hopes Khaleda will play significant role in resolving current crisis

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Tuesday expressed joy after the return of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and expressed hope that an experienced and popular politician like her would play a significant role in resolving the country’s current crisis.

“The country is moving towards a conflicting situation every day. In such a situation, an experienced and popular politician like Begum Khaleda Zia would play a significant role in resolving the current crisis by fostering tolerance, harmony and goodwill among people and building strong unity,” he said in a statement.

He also wished her good health and long life.

Khaleda Zia returned home after nearly four months of advanced treatment in London on Tuesday.