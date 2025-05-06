Sarjis Alam welcomes Khaleda Zia in Facebook post

Sarjis Alam, the chief organizer of the National Citizen Party (NCP), expressed his warm welcome to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia through a Facebook post following her return to the country.

Sarjis extended his greetings in a post on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, reports Bangla Tribune.

In the post, Sarjis wrote: “We want to believe that Khaleda Zia and her party, BNP, will continue to work uncompromisingly to protect democracy in the country and prioritize national interests, upholding the ideals for which students and citizens gave their lives during the July uprising.”

He also wrote: “I wish her good health and a long life.”