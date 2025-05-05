NCP urges dialogue on contentious issues in Women’s Reform Commission proposals

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has called for constructive dialogue with representative stakeholders on the contentious issues in the proposals made by the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission.

The party made the call in a statement issued on Monday night, signed by Joint Office Secretary Saleh Uddin Sifat. >

According to the statement, a total of 11 reform commissions began operating under the interim government’s initiative. The Women’s Affairs Reform Commission was formed on November 18 and submitted its recommendations on April 19.

The NCP said: “Alongside these efforts, the National Consensus Commission was also established to facilitate dialogue with political parties, under which six other reform commissions have already begun their activities.

“However, the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission was not under the purview of the National Consensus Commission, meaning political parties had no opportunity to provide their input.”

The NCP observed that the commission’s proposals have sparked varying degrees of debate and disagreement within the country’s political landscape.

It said it does not believe that the members of the commission ensure representation and inclusion of women from all segments of society.

Some of the proposals have raised concerns among various religious and social groups, it added.

“The state has a responsibility to formulate policy that respects all communities’ religious, social, and cultural integrity, while remaining sensitive to the beliefs and values of all citizens.”

The NCP noted that certain recommendations from the commission have created tensions between the state and Bangladesh’s traditional social and religious values, placing women in direct opposition to religion and society in a polarizing manner.

At the same time, the NCP strongly condemned and protested the derogatory and disrespectful remarks directed at women from various rallies held in response to the proposals.

The party also highlighted women’s active role in all movements, including the July uprising, where women from all walks of life—across professions, faiths, and communities—played a leading role.

The statement said: “Their widespread participation, leadership, and sacrifices contributed to the nation’s liberation from 15 years of fascism.”

The NCP reiterated its deep commitment to the freedom of women, their right to expression, and their role in social struggle, and pledged to uphold the dignity and rights of women in every sphere of life.