Khaleda Zia set to return home after 4 months of treatment in London

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is set to return to Dhaka after four months of medical treatment in London, UK.

She is scheduled to depart from London on Monday and is expected to arrive in Dhaka at 10:30am on Tuesday.

Upon her arrival, she will proceed directly to her residence, Firoza, in Gulshan.

The BNP has made extensive preparations to welcome its leader back.

At an emergency press conference held on Sunday at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi shared the party's reception plans and issued detailed instructions to party leaders and activists.

Rizvi said BNP leaders and activists will stand in an orderly manner along one side of the road, each carrying the national flag in one hand and the party flag in the other.

However, he emphasized that no one will be allowed to enter the airport or Khaleda Zia’s residence.

Additionally, Rizvi made it clear that the use of motorcycles or walking alongside the motorcade will be strictly prohibited.

Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP chairperson’s media cell, confirmed that Khaleda Zia will return in an air ambulance sent by the amir of Qatar.

She will be accompanied by her daughters-in-law Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Sharmila Rahman, as well as her personal physician and BNP Standing Committee Member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain and BNP leader Tabith Awal, who has been in London for the duration of her treatment.

At Heathrow Airport, she will be seen off by her elder son and the BNP’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman.

Other members of her entourage include BNP Advisory Council Member Dr Mohammad Enamul Haque Chowdhury and the chairperson's helping hand, Fatema.

To manage the reception process, the BNP has designated specific sections of the route from the airport to Gulshan for various affiliated organizations.

Dhaka north BNP will cover the stretch from the airport to Le Méridien Hotel, followed by the Chhatra Dal from Le Méridien to Khilkhet, and the Jubo Dal from Khilkhet to Hotel Radisson.

Dhaka south BNP will handle the segment from Radisson to the Army Stadium.

The Swechchhasebak Dal will take charge from the Army Stadium to Banani Graveyard, while the Krishak Dal will manage the stretch from Banani Graveyard to Kakoli intersection.

The Sramik Dal will oversee the section from Kakoli to Banani Sheraton Hotel.

Ulama Dal, Tanti Dal, and Matsyajibi Dal will be positioned from Banani Sheraton Hotel to Banani Kitchen Market.

Muktijoddha Dal and professional organizations will cover the route from the market to the Gulshan-2 circle, while Mohila Dal and BNP National Executive Committee members will line Gulshan Avenue.

Party leaders and activists arriving from outside Dhaka have been instructed to position themselves as per their convenience along the route.

Shamsuddin Didar, a press wing member of BNP said that the reception would reflect the party’s respect for its leader and its commitment to maintaining discipline.

He emphasized the need for unity and peace during the event.

Shairul Kabir Khan added that the air ambulance carrying Khaleda Zia had been arranged as a mark of gratitude from the Emir of Qatar for the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

Earlier, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir confirmed that party leaders would officially welcome Khaleda Zia upon her arrival.

He also requested that the public avoid the main road from the airport to Kakoli on Tuesday and instead use the elevated expressway to ease traffic flow.

Khaleda Zia was flown to London on January 8 for advanced medical treatment. She was admitted to the London Clinic for 17 consecutive days.

Since January 25, she has been staying at her son Tarique Rahman’s residence, where she has been under the care of specialists, including Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross.