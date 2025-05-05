Traffic disruption likely in Dhaka Tuesday over Khaleda’s return

Traffic congestions are expected in several areas of Dhaka on Tuesday, as BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is set to return from London, police officials said.

Party leaders and activists are set to stand along the route from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Gulshan to welcome her, causing significant gatherings.

According to BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Khaleda Zia is scheduled to arrive at the airport at 10:30am by air ambulance.

He shared the information during an emergency press briefing at the party's Naya Paltan central office on Sunday.

The BNP has assigned its different wings to designated spots along the route.

Dhaka North BNP will be positioned from the airport to Le Meridien Hotel; Chhatra Dal from Le Meridien to Khilkhet; Jubo Dal from Khilkhet to Radisson Hotel; and Dhaka South BNP from Radisson to Army Stadium.

The Swechchhasebak Dal will be stationed from Army Stadium to Banani graveyard; Krishak Dal from the graveyard to Kakoli intersection; and Sramik Dal from Kakoli to Banani Sheraton. Olama Dal, Tanti Dal, JASAS, and Matsyajibi Dal will occupy the area from Sheraton to Banani kitchen market.

The Muktijoddha Dal and other professional bodies will position themselves from the kitchen market to Gulshan-2. Mohila Dal, along with members of the BNP’s National Executive Committee, will stand along Gulshan Avenue, from the Gulshan-2 roundabout.

Party members have been instructed to stand on one side of the road holding party and national flags. They are not allowed to walk or ride motorcycles alongside Khaleda Zia’s motorcade. Entry to the airport and her residence has also been restricted.

Asked about traffic measures, Mizanur Rahman, deputy commissioner (traffic Gulshan division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said: “There could be large gatherings from the airport to Gulshan on Tuesday.

“A meeting has already been held to prepare for this. All necessary steps will be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow. However, if disruption occurs, alternative measures will be implemented,” he said, adding specific alternative plans are yet to be finalized.