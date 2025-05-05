Who can pull the Islamic parties closer together?

Islamic parties are uniting ahead of the elections, and efforts are underway to include moderate parties in the process. In this pre‑election context, the BNP, Jamaat‑e‑Islami and the newly formed National Citizens Party (NCP) are all attempting to draw Islamist parties closer together.

The Islamist parties have two main objectives: either to rival the BNP by forming a grand alliance, or to win a significant number of seats from the BNP through unity and compromise.

However, these parties remain uncertain about a coalition because of Jamaat‑e‑Islami’s stance, despite its status as one of the leading Islamist parties. Meanwhile, five Qawmi madrasa–based parties are negotiating an electoral alliance. It is widely known that the BNP is courting these leading Islamist factions.

When asked whether the five like‑minded parties would ally with the BNP or with Jamaat, Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s Secretary‑General Yunus Ahmad declared: “We have decided that whatever the five parties do, we will do it together. If we ally with any party, we will all do so collectively. No one will act alone.”

Since August 5, the Qawmi madrasa–based parties affiliated with Hefazat‑e‑Islam have maintained that their goal in the next election is to “bring Islamist votes into one box.” On April 17, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Jamiat Ulema‑e‑Islam and Nizam‑e‑Islam Party met to negotiate and reiterated the same objective.

The Islamic Andolan, led by Charmonai Pir, has also joined this bloc, making it the second‑largest religious party in electoral politics after Jamaat. They agreed that in the next election they will field a single candidate in each constituency—and remain united regardless of outcome—and insist that national polls be held within a reasonable time after essential reforms.

These activities rest on the assumption that the Awami League—ousted during the student-public uprising—will be unable to contest the elections. Despite long‑standing differences and political conflicts among Islamist parties in Bangladesh, the slogan “bringing votes into one box” has now become a unifying rallying cry ahead of the vote.

One of these groups, Hefazat‑e‑Islam Bangladesh, met with the BNP last month and agreed that elections should be held in December, provided necessary reforms are implemented. Hefazat has publicly stated it has no objection to a December poll accompanied by these reforms.

Subsequently, a meeting between Islami Andolan and Gana Adhikar Parishad produced a consensus that elections should follow fundamental reforms, with local elections first and voting conducted under a proportional system.

Although Hefazat‑e‑Islam itself is a non‑political organization, many of its top leaders head separate Islamic political parties. These leaders believe an electoral alliance with the BNP is possible—but only time will tell. Jamaat‑e‑Islami continues informal discussions with Hefazat and other Islamist groups, while Islamic Andolan Bangladesh seeks to build an even larger Islamic alliance before the vote. Thus, Jamaat—not the BNP—is their preferred major partner, whereas many smaller Islamist factions lean toward the BNP.

Ataullah Amin, Joint Secretary‑General of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, explained: “Our primary goal is to maintain unity while keeping an equal distance from both the BNP and Jamaat. Any future alliance will depend on the environment and situation immediately before the election.”

Officially, the BNP says it will not consider alliances prior to the polls. Yet several of its top leaders have indicated they intend to contest the election alongside like‑minded Islamic parties.

Since the fall of the Awami League regime in the July mass uprising, the political activity of Jamaat and other Islamic parties has increased markedly. Their leaders now feel an urgency to unite or form alliances, believing that the country’s political change offers them a real opportunity to secure a lasting place in governance.

Despite these negotiations, they have not made clear which concessions they are willing to offer in the next election—even as they continue talks with both the BNP and Jamaat. While discussions with the NCP are ongoing, many view an agreement as unlikely, given the party’s current electoral weakness.

Prof Muhammad Yunus, head of the interim government in Bangladesh, has suggested national elections could be held between December and June. Both Jamaat‑e‑Islami and Islamic Andolan share this timeline, whereas the BNP insists on a December vote this year.

As one Islamic party leader observed: “The NCP is still weak. We could form an alliance with the BNP—but the BNP has not clarified whether it will concede seats for consensus. They are trying to keep us on side with assurances. Recently, BNP leaders have begun labelling Islamists as fundamentalists. We will not be used any longer.”

Jamaat’s Assistant Secretary‑General and former lawmaker Hamidur Rahman Azad added that there is both formal and informal contact with all parties: “Jamaat favors unity and has no problem with any party. However, any alliance formed too early must be sustainable.”

Now, Islamist parties are discussing an electoral pact to field a single candidate per seat in the national parliamentary elections. Almost all active Islamist factions now oppose the ousted Awami League—and many politicians believe that, under these conditions, the BNP could emerge victorious.

A senior BNP leader confirmed: “We want to keep various Islamist parties close—even those outside our movement. That is why we continue these discussions.”