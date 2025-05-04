Mirza Abbas: India using transboundary river water as weapon

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas on Sunday alleged that India is using the waters of transboundary rivers as a weapon.

“They have demonstrated their inhumanity to the world by blocking the flow of 54 shared rivers, including the Teesta, causing immense suffering to millions. But we will not rest until we secure the rightful share of Teesta River water for the 20 million people living along its banks,” he said while addressing a rally as the chief guest at Shapla Chattar in Rangpur city.

“We know how to press for our demands,” Abbas said. “India enjoys transit facilities through our territory, and we have the Mongla and Chittagong ports. If needed, we will bring those into the equation to ensure we get our fair share of water.”

He claimed that the rightful share of Teesta water could have been secured long ago, but it was not possible because of “the fascist Sheikh Hasina, who clung to power for 16 years.”

He accused former prime minister Hasina of failing to take any initiative on the matter.

Abbas further alleged that India had BNP leader Ilias Ali disappeared because of his activism regarding the fair share of Kushiyara River water.

“We are not seeking mercy from India,” Abbas declared. “We demand what we are owed—our rightful share. Our movement will not stop until we get it. The current government is incapable of fulfilling this demand. Only a BNP government, elected by the people, will make it happen.”

Addressing the gathering as a special guest, BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu said: “The mass awakening among the people of Rangpur for the implementation of the Teesta master plan and for rightful water allocation will continue until these demands are met. There will be no compromise.”

He added that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is aware of the movement, and acting chairman Tarique Rahman is closely monitoring the developments.