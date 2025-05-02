Friday, May 02, 2025

Sarwar Tusher: Boat symbol must be removed from ballot next election

He also urged political parties to take a clear and explicit stance against the Awami League in their election manifestos

File image of Sarwar Tusher. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 May 2025, 06:19 PM

Sarwar Tusher, joint convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has said that the boat symbol must be removed from the ballot papers in the upcoming national election.

He warned that no trickery would be tolerated regarding the matter.

He made these comments on Friday afternoon while addressing a protest rally organized by the NCP in front of the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

He also urged political parties to take a clear and explicit stance against the Awami League in their election manifestos.

“There will be no place for murderers and extortionists in this country,” he said, adding that the streets would remain under the control of students and the general public.

Criticizing a recent remark by the chief adviser that “the Awami League will determine its own political future,” Tusher said that no election would be held until Sheikh Hasina and her associates are brought to justice.

The NCP organized the rally at Baitul Mukarram’s south gate to demand a ban on the Awami League’s political activities. NCP Convenor Nahid Islam was scheduled to speak as the chief guest at the rally.

