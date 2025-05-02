Tarique slams interim govt for delaying reforms

Voicing concerns over visible efforts to make election demands an offence, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Friday said that public doubts are mounting over why the interim government is taking so long to implement reforms.

“Reform efforts are underway to repair the state and the political system. But if the demand for elections by political parties is being ignored in the name of ongoing reforms, then what is the purpose of these reforms? This is the question increasingly occupying the minds of the people,” he said while virtually addressing a discussion marking the fifth founding anniversary of the Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party.

He noted that every political party in the country supports the idea of reforms. “Yet, questions are growing among the public about why the interim government is unnecessarily delaying the reform process.”

The BNP leader warned that ignoring political parties and the people’s mandate, while promoting depoliticisation, ultimately poses a threat to democracy.

“Through this event, I once again urge the interim government to clearly announce a roadmap for the upcoming national election. The current administration must take the initiative to allow political parties to stand before the people’s court,” he said.

Tarique added that forming a parliament and government accountable to the people through free and fair elections would strengthen the country's independence and sovereignty.

“As a political activist, I firmly believe that when people and political parties become accustomed to forming and changing governments through democratic means, no one will be able to turn Bangladesh into a subservient state,” he observed.

As a political party committed to qualitative reform of the state and politics, and to the political empowerment of the country’s citizens, Tarique said the BNP has always advocated for the establishment of a government and parliament elected by the people’s direct vote.

“Political parties demanding elections is a normal practice in any democracy. However, we have recently observed a subtle yet deliberate attempt to create an environment where calling for elections is portrayed as a criminal act,” he said.

The BNP leader also said that derogatory remarks about holding national elections may please a fugitive dictator, but they insult the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh.