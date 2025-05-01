Friday, May 02, 2025

Fakhrul seeks quick reforms for holding polls

He claims the BNP did all the good work for workers while in power

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday, May 1, 2025 spoke at BNPs Nayapaltan central office marking the May Day. Photo: BSS
Update : 01 May 2025, 08:46 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday demanded quick reforms for holding the next general elections to help form a “people's government”.

“We are going through an unusual time politically. Fascism has fallen but democracy has not emerged. The people's aspirations and the formation of a people's government have not yet been established,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul was addressing a workers’ rally in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan central office marking the May Day.

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman joined the rally on virtual platform as the chief guest with Sramik Dal President Anwar Hossain in the chair.

Mirza Fakhrul called on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to complete the necessary reforms to hold the next general elections soon.

He said that BNP founder Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman was the first to realize the importance of workers’ rights.

"That is why he created new opportunities by opening garment factories and made arrangement for exporting manpower," he added.

“Whatever good work has been done for the workers has been done whenever BNP was in power,” he said.

The BNP secretary general said the workers keep the entire civilization alive but do not get fair wages.

“Children have to beat the hammer for a living. Where he is supposed to study and play, he has to take care of the family,” he said.

Fakhrul said though the era has changed as all modern machines have been invented as well as the production process has changed but the fate of working class has not changed at all.

