Tarique warns on corridor issue: National interest must come first

BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday warned that the proposed “humanitarian corridor” poses serious risks to Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty, urging the interim government to prioritize national interests above all else.

He made the remarks in the afternoon while addressing a May Day workers’ rally in front of the BNP central office in Naya Paltan.

Describing the issue as one deeply linked to the country’s independence, Tarique said the matter was not about serving the interests of foreign nations, but about safeguarding the future of Bangladesh.

He said: “On such a sensitive issue related to national independence and sovereignty, the interim government made a decision without informing the people. It didn’t even feel the need to consult political parties representing the people.”

He added: “Whether an interim government can or should take such a decision without informing the people—that debate I do not wish to raise at this moment.”

He also said: “However, the freedom-loving people of this country believe that any decision about the corridor must come from the people—it must be made through the National Parliament elected by direct vote.”

“In democratic countries around the world, this is the norm, this is the principle,” he added.

Calling for a specific date for the national election, Tarique said: “BNP believes that both reforms and elections are necessary. Our call to the government- propose both short-term and long-term reform agendas. No political party will object.”

He added: “But alongside this, ensure the readiness of the law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, and the Election Commission by completing the necessary reforms. Clearly announce the framework for the upcoming national election.”

Urging everyone to unite against fascist forces, he said: “To prevent a fugitive autocrat from ever rising again, it is crucial to establish a government that is accountable to the people.”

He further added: “The doctrine of fascism or autocracy isn’t written in the constitution or in law. Fascism arises when the constitution and laws are ignored.”

He continued: “For this reason, we must ensure that no individual or group’s hidden desire to extend power without election can tempt the state or government toward fascism.”

He also said: “That’s why it is essential to establish a government elected directly by the people, a representative national parliament, and an accountable administration.”

Tarique also emphasized that an interim government cannot be an alternative to an elected one.

“After a mass uprising or revolution that brings down a fascist or autocratic regime, a caretaker or interim government may be formed under special circumstances. Though not illegal, it can never be a substitute for a government elected by the people.”

Earlier, the rally began at 2:10pm. From 10am, artists from JASAS performed songs. Leaders and activists of the Sramik Dal from surrounding districts of Dhaka joined the event.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said: “From this rally, we demand immediate implementation of the agreed reforms and arrangements for a swift election.”

He added: “Reforms that are not unanimously agreed upon should be passed as a Charter of Reforms in the next parliament.”

On the humanitarian corridor issue, he added: “Please, do not sign any agreement that goes against the interests of Bangladesh while ignoring and bypassing political parties.”

The rally was presided over by Sramik Dal president Anwar Hossain and conducted by its publicity and Publication Secretary Manjurul Islam Manju. Top leaders from BNP and its affiliated organizations also spoke at the event.