Tarique Rahman: If BNP comes to power, it will continue strides for workers’ welfare

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Wednesday said that if BNP is voted to power in the next general election, it will continue its efforts to ensure the welfare and progress of the workers.

In a message on the eve of May Day, he extended his heartfelt greetings to all workers at home and abroad who are working for family, society and above all for the development of the country, risking their lives.

Tarique Rahman paid profound tributes to the memory of the workers who had made a supreme sacrifice in “Hay Market” in Chicago, America, in 1886, while demanding the fair rights of workers, including an 8-hour workday, and who sacrificed themselves on the gallows for this movement.

Referring to May Day as the celebration of the international labour movement, the BNP acting chairman said workers and labour organizations in different countries celebrate the day through processions and rallies on the streets.

“Former President Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Bir Uttam was a true worker, as he always felt proud to identify himself as a worker,” said Tarique Rahman, also the elder son of Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

He added: “He used to call the two hands of workers the key to development. He took groundbreaking steps for the welfare of the workers of this country.”

He said BNP had taken measures to reform and modernize labour laws in this country, form a salary and wage commission, determine and implement minimum wages for garment workers, and pay their bonuses when it was in power.

In addition, the BNP had taken appropriate programs to improve the fate of the labour community in Bangladesh by forming a Workers' Welfare Foundation, taking special measures for the treatment of the children of garment workers, and educating them.

Mentioning that the garment industry has the largest number of workers in the country, Tarique Rahman said the contribution of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman to this industry is unforgettable.

Tarique Rahman said last year that the Awami League government was overthrown through the sacrifices of students and workers in the mass uprising of 2024.

“Now there should be no obstacle to implementing the just rights of workers. Nevertheless, workers remain neglected and deprived of their rights. Only when a social land of excellent democracy is built in the country will the dignity and rights of the working people be established,” he said.

He added: “The working people are still living in misery due to the pressure of rising commodity prices and inflation.”

“Not only in Bangladesh, but also around the world, we must take an oath on the great May Day to establish the rights of the working people and accelerate the struggle for freedom from exploitation,” he said.

Tarique Rahman wished overall success of all the programs taken marking the great May Day and continued happiness, peace and prosperity of the workers, the people and the country.