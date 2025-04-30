NCP working on constitution, framework for upcoming general election

The National Citizen Party (NCP), formed in the aftermath of the July uprising, is currently in the process of preparing its constitution and establishing its foundational framework in anticipation of participating in the next general election.

On the day of its debut, NCP issued a declaration outlining the type of party it aspires to be and the ideologies it intends to follow. Two months on, the party is still in the process of drafting its constitution, with plans for a general meeting to verify and approve it.

Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, speaking to Dhaka Tribune on Tuesday, said: "We have given a team the task of drafting the party constitution, but we will need a general meeting to verify and approve it. Overall, we need a little more time, but we are eager to publish it as soon as possible."

Initially, NCP leaders expressed a commitment to centrism, but over time, tensions have surfaced within the party due to the diverse ideological backgrounds within it. As a result, members with similar ideologies have developed a sense of kinship with other political parties that share their views.

For example, those from Qawmi Madrasas have formed alliances with certain religious political parties, while those from leftist backgrounds have aligned themselves with left-wing parties.

When asked about this issue, Akhtar Hossain said: "The NCP is made up of people with various orientations, but everyone's main goal is to prioritize Bangladesh's interests. With that goal in mind, we are shaping our political stance. In reality, we've had very little time since our public emergence."

NCP leaders assert their belief in the political rights of people from different ideological backgrounds in Bangladesh and advocate for a political environment where all can coexist.

Their current political agenda centers around calls for the trial of the Awami League, basic reforms, and a constituent assembly election before the general elections. NCP claims that those who support these demands have expressed their backing.

NCP Joint Member Secretary Mushfiq Us Salehin told Dhaka Tribune: "These reforms should be viewed from the perspective of restructuring the state's power structure rather than from a right-wing or left-wing viewpoint. We're eager to cooperate with everyone in this effort."

NCP Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adib revealed that the party is working to finalize its manifesto, which will outline its slogan, goals, and motives.

He emphasized that as a centrist party, NCP will have ideological differences with religion-based political parties. "We will primarily focus on citizen rights, rather than the interests of religion-based parties," he said.

NCP Joint Convener Anik Roy, who comes from a left-wing background, told Dhaka Tribune: "Very soon, we will officially publish our declaration, manifesto, and additional literature. We believe this will clear up the current ambiguity."

In addition to working on the party constitution, NCP leaders and activists are actively involved in various activities, including regular campaigns against the Awami League at both the capital and district levels.

The party is also holding ongoing meetings with various commissions, foreign diplomats, and other political parties.

Moreover, NCP leaders have begun informal campaigning in their respective areas, following instructions from the party’s top leaders, and are preparing to contest all 300 constituencies nationwide.

During NCP's third general meeting on April 18, the party divided the 64 districts into 19 zones for administrative purposes and published a layout for district and upazila-level committees.

Party leaders assert that they are making proper preparations to seek registration as a political party from the Election Commission within the required timeframe.

Although NCP is a new party primarily led by youth who played key roles in the July uprising, the party also plans to include senior members in its leadership ranks.