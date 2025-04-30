NCP, Ganosamhati Andolon reach consensus on reforms and constituent assembly elections

The National Citizen Party (NCP) and Ganosamhati Andolon have reached a consensus on several key issues, including fundamental reforms and the formation of a Constituent Assembly.

This was announced to the press on Wednesday following a meeting held at the office of the NCP in Banglamotor, Dhaka.

A seven-member delegation from the NCP, led by its Convener Nahid Islam, participated in the meeting. Ganosamhati Andolon was represented by a ten-member delegation led by its Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki.

After the meeting, leaders of both parties held a joint press conference at the NCP office.

During the briefing, Zonayed Saki said: “We discussed several issues, including the prime minister’s term, a bicameral legislature, balance of power and proportional representation.”

He added: “We are working towards a minimum level of consensus on these matters. At the same time, our respective struggles on the streets will continue.”

He further added: “We believe those within the Awami League who have been involved in enforced disappearances, killings, attacks, false cases and widespread looting over the past 15 years, especially those responsible for the killings in July and August, must be brought to justice.”

He also said: “We also believe that the party itself should be held accountable. We want to see a minimum consensus on reforms emerge swiftly.”

NCP Convener Nahid Islam said: “Ganosamhati Andolon agrees with many of the NCP’s agendas regarding justice, fundamental reforms and constituent assembly elections, though there are differences on some points. Today’s meeting addressed those areas.”

He added: “The new political arrangement, state reconstruction and constitutional reforms- or the idea of a new constitution- that we are advocating have long been discussed by Ganosamhati Andolon in the public sphere.”

He also said: “Our current expectations for state reconstruction are, in fact, a continuation of the discussions and activism of the past sixteen years.”